ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 203,293 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in JFrog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Up 0.8 %

JFrog stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,039.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,284 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

