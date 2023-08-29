ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 50,101 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Parsons worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE PSN opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

