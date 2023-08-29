Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

