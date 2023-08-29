ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 126,626 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 893.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 212,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 324,238 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,195,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,360 shares of company stock worth $12,403,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

