Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,875,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.