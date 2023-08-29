Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Nordson worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.43. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.