Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.76 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of International Paper worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

