Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

