ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1,353.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Gentherm worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 171.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gentherm news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

