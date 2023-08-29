ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 563.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

