Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.09 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 148,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.