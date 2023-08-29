ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $145,504.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,549. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

