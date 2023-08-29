Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 503,693 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of THCP opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.