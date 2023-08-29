Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after buying an additional 613,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 184,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 399.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

