Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 371.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 460,811 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Tenaris by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 195,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 456,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

