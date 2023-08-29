PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 646,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,075,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 540,845 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

