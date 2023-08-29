WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 95,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Westpark Capital raised shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

