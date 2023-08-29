AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.