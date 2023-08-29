Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreases By 17.2%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 99,234 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

