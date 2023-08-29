Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 1,529,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regis Resources in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regis Resources Price Performance

About Regis Resources

Shares of RGRNF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

