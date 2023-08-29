Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,711,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 758.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,249,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,104,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 1,071,709 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

