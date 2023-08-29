Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Movella in the second quarter worth $320,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

NASDAQ:MVLAW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Movella has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

