Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $487.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 154,422 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,056,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 673,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

