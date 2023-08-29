M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

