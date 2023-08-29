iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

