VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PPH opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.3891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

