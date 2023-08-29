NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.