Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Decreases By 16.4%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

