Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 954,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,816,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

TRKA stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

