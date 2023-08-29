Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 116,302 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

