ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 126,265 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 450.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

