ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

BKH stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

