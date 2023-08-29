Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

AWK opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.