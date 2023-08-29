Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,101 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,886,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,470,000 after buying an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $216.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.