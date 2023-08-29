ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 26,652 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Alkermes worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after buying an additional 451,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,491,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

