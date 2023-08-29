Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,745 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

