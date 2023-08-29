ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 50,584 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

