Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

