Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,281 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.