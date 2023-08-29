Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,019 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of Alamo Group worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $588,211. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $200.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

