32,401 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.