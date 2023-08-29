ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

