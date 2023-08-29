Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,500 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,800 shares of company stock worth $28,527,331. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $141.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

