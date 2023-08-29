Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,468 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

