ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $4.55 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $997,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,380,170 shares of company stock worth $61,281,785 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MDC opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

