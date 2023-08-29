Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

