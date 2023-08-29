ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 435.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,198 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 735,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,302,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

