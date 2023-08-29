Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,239 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 967,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

JNPR stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

