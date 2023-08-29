ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.43 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 373.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

