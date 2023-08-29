ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 184,341 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1,314.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $74,088.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $1,645,859. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

